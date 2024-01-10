Award-winning Ice Cream Jubilee comes to Falls Church

Ice Cream Jubilee, a handcrafted ice cream shop founded by a former government lawyer, is opening its third D.C. area location.

Ice Cream Jubilee, a handcrafted ice cream shop founded by a former government lawyer, is opening its third D.C. area location at West Falls, a big mixed-use development in Falls Church, Virginia.

Ice Cream Jubilee has other locations in D.C.’s Yards Park and Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood.

It will open an 800-square foot shop at West Falls this summer, one of several food tenants to sign leases at the development, including Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, BurgerFi and SEOULSPICE.

It is at 151 West Falls Station Blvd., part of The Commons, a central outdoor space at West Falls.

Ice Cream Jubilee’s existing stores are known for drawing lines of customers for its eclectic ice cream flavors, like banana bourbon caramel, MarionBerry with graham crackers and passionfruit guava sorbet. Victoria Lai left her government job a decade ago to build the business from scratch, using dairy products from local farms.

Its accolades include being named one of America’s best ice cream shops by Tastemade, Food & Wine, Alton Brown and Travel & Leisure.

Hoffman & Associates’ West Falls is a 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use development near the West Falls Church Metro that includes apartments, condos, senior living, retail, a grocery store, medical offices and a hotel.

