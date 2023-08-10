Falls Church’s biggest ever development is lining up tenants

A rendering of the West Falls development. (Courtesy Hoffman & Associates)

West Falls, the 1.2-million-square-foot mixed-use development near the West Falls Church Metro, is still more than a year away from the completion of its first phase — but tenants are already signing leases.

Developer Hoffman & Associates has announced three restaurants and a preschool for the pedestrian-friendly retail corridor in the 10-acre development.

Tierra Encantada, an early education, day care and preschool with a fully Spanish curriculum, has signed on for 10,000 square feet. It has an existing location in Alexandria.

Seoulspice has signed a lease for a 2,000-square-foot spot for what will be it’s eighth D.C. area restaurant, The fast-casual Korean comfort food restaurant most recently opened its newest location in Navy Yard.

Florida-based burger chain BurgerFi has signed a lease for 2,000 square feet.

Annapolis-based Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls will open its seventh D.C.-area restaurant at West Falls, signing a lease for a 1,400-square-foot space — its largest location.

All four plan to open at West Falls in late-2024.

When phase 1 is complete, West Falls will include a public outdoor space called The Commons, apartments, condos, senior living, retail, a grocery store, a medical office and a hotel. It is the first component of a larger 40-acre development between Leesburg Pike and the West Falls Church Metro.