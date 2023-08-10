Live Radio
Falls Church’s biggest ever development is lining up tenants

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 10, 2023, 10:46 AM

A rendering of the West Falls development. (Courtesy Hoffman & Associates)
West Falls, the 1.2-million-square-foot mixed-use development near the West Falls Church Metro, is still more than a year away from the completion of its first phase — but tenants are already signing leases.

Developer Hoffman & Associates has announced three restaurants and a preschool for the pedestrian-friendly retail corridor in the 10-acre development.

Tierra Encantada, an early education, day care and preschool with a fully Spanish curriculum, has signed on for 10,000 square feet. It has an existing location in Alexandria.

Seoulspice has signed a lease for a 2,000-square-foot spot for what will be it’s eighth D.C. area restaurant, The fast-casual Korean comfort food restaurant most recently opened its newest location in Navy Yard.

Florida-based burger chain BurgerFi has signed a lease for 2,000 square feet.

Annapolis-based Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls will open its seventh D.C.-area restaurant at West Falls, signing a lease for a 1,400-square-foot space — its largest location.

All four plan to open at West Falls in late-2024.

When phase 1 is complete, West Falls will include a public outdoor space called The Commons, apartments, condos, senior living, retail, a grocery store, a medical office and a hotel. It is the first component of a larger 40-acre development between Leesburg Pike and the West Falls Church Metro.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

