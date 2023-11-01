2 DC restaurants added to Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list

The Michelin Guide has added two more D.C. restaurants to its list of Bib Gourmand-rated restaurants.

The Michelin Guide has added two more D.C. restaurants to its list of Bib Gourmand-rated restaurants. One of the new additions does not serve dinner, while the owner/chef of the other one already has another Michelin badge.

Bib Gourmand restaurants are establishments that offer a meal of good quality at a good value.

Yellow, a Middle Eastern restaurant with Levantine cooking, earns a Bib Gourmand. Chef/owner Michael Rafidi opened the original Yellow next to his Michelin-starred restaurant Albi in Navy Yard in 2020. It opened in Georgetown in 2022, and still sells carryout out of Albi. Yellow will open another location at Union Market next year.

Mexican restaurant La Tejana in Mt. Pleasant now has a Bib Gourmand rating. La Tejana owners Ana-Maria Jaramillo and Gus May are known for their breakfast tacos, inspired by the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. It is open for breakfast and lunch only.

“We are thrilled to announce these new Bib Gourmand restaurants, which add to their cities’ dynamic culinary scenes,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guides. “A tasty dish at an excellent value makes for a meal that really hits the spot. Our inspectors enjoyed these restaurants thoroughly, and they know you will, too.”

Yellow and La Tejana bring the total number of Bib Gourmand-rated restaurants in D.C. to 29. That is in addition to 24 D.C. restaurants that have earned star-rating status, eight of which were announced in October.

The official awards ceremony for new Michelin guide additions in D.C., Chicago and New York, will be held Nov. 7 at Spring Studios in Tribeca, New York.