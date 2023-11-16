The Salt Line restaurateurs are going Tex-Mex in Tysons

Top Chef winner Gabe Erales (left) spent two years working with Long Shot hospitality chef and partner Kyle Bailey to develop the Ometeo menu. (Courtesy Long Shot Hospitality)

Long Shot Hospitality , whose restaurants include Dauphine’s and three locations for The Salt Line, has partnered with Top Chef winner Gabe Erales for a Tex-Mex restaurant in Tysons.

Ometeo will open in December at Capital One Center in Tysons, at 1640 Capital One Drive.

It’s a big space. Ometeo includes multiple dining areas, a large outdoor bar and a second-floor mezzanine lounge that can be reserved for private dining and events. It is a total of 11,000-square-feet inside and 2,000-square-feet of outside dining.

There is no menu available yet, but an announcement about the restaurant’s pending opening said Erales, who grew up in El Paso, Texas, “draws inspiration from the techniques and traditions of his childhood, celebrating lesser-known ingredients and introducing guests to dishes beyond what most Americans expect from Tex-Mex cuisine.”

Erales spent two years working with Long Shot hospitality chef and partner Kyle Bailey to develop the menu.

Ometeo will join other restaurants at the sprawling Capital One Center, including Wren and Starr Hill Biergarten. Opening in 2024 are Star Hill Brewpub, Ox & Rye and Sisters Thai.