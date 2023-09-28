Port of Baltimore has record year for cargo

According to a statement by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, fiscal 2024 may break last fiscal year’s record, too.

Shipping containers are stacked together at the Port of Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez)

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore set a record for cargo volume in its 2023 fiscal year, which ended June 30.

The port handled 11.6 million tons of general cargo, topping the previous record of 11 million tons set in fiscal 2019, the year before pandemic-related supply chain issues crimped the international maritime industry.

According to a statement by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, fiscal 2024 may break last fiscal year’s record, with farm and construction machinery imports up 28% so far this year, and general cargo up 5%.

The Port of Baltimore ranks No. 11 nationwide for foreign cargo handled and is the top-ranked U.S. port for auto imports, heavy machinery and gypsum import volumes.

It is responsible for $3.3 billion in wages and salaries and about 15,300 direct jobs.

The Port of Baltimore also welcomes a new cruise ship operator this moth. Norwegian Cruse Lines starts services this fall and winter, joining Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise lines, which call on Baltimore for Caribbean, New England and Canadian cruises.

