Lidl’s newest local store opens in Vienna

Lidl — a fast-growing discount grocer — is opening its newest D.C. area store next week in Vienna, Virginia.

The new store at 8387 Leesburg Pike opens on Oct. 4.

Lidl said it invested millions of dollars in the Vienna location. It created about 35 jobs, with starting pay at $18.50 per hour. Both full- and part-time Lidl employees also receive health care benefits.

The store opens at 8 a.m. with gift cards for the first 100 customers. As with other openings, Lidl has partnered with the Capital Area Food Bank for grand opening donations.

Vienna residents get a sneak peak at the store Oct. 3, with an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lidl has opened a half dozen stores in the D.C. area so far this year, including one at the former Lorton Reformatory in Lorton, Virginia. This summer, it closed a store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, a rare decision for the company, citing lower than expected business.

The German company established its North American headquarters in 2015 in Crystal City to oversee its North American expansion. It now has more than 170 stores in nine East Coast states.

