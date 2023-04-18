Lidl to open new grocery store in Chantilly

German discount grocer Lidl will open its newest store in the D.C. region in Chantilly, Virginia, on May 3.

The new store will be on 14445 Chantilly Crossing Lane. It is Lidl’s 33rd store in Virginia, including about a dozen in the D.C. region.

Last fall, Lidl opened the first new grocery store in D.C.’s Ward 7 in a decade, at the newly developed Skyland Town Center. It was also Lidl’s first store in the District. It has since announced plans to open another store in the District at 4000 Wisconsin Ave., NW, which is tentatively set to open this fall.

The new Chantilly store will have more than 40 employees, with starting pay for all employees of $18 an hour. The grocery chain also provides health benefits to all full- and part-time employees, regardless of how many hours they work per week.

For the Chantilly grand opening, the first 100 customers in line before the store opens at 8 a.m. will get a gift card ranging from $5 to $100. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card.

The store will also host an open house for neighborhood residents the evening before the grand opening.

Lidl also partners with the Capital Area Food Bank with grand opening donations.

In 2015, they opened its North American headquarters as a base for U.S. east coast expansion in Arlington’s Crystal City.