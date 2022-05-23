It’s now Wegmans vs. Lidl in Northwest

Northwest D.C. is getting a Lidl discount grocery store, and it will be right next door to the soon-to-open Wegmans grocery store on Wisconsin Avenue.

Lidl will open a 29,000-square-foot store at 4000 Wisconsin Ave., as part of Donohoe Cos.’ mixed-use redevelopment of office buildings formerly occupied by Fannie Mae. Upton Place will include close to 700 residential units in a six- and an eight-story building. It will include 100,000-square feet of retail and three courtyards.

Just one block away, at 3900 Wisconsin Ave., Roadside Development is wrapping up initial work on its larger, mixed-use redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters, anchored by Wegmans’ first store in the District.

Wegmans will get the jump, expected to open this summer. Lidl is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Washington D.C. Economic Partnership and Lidl announced the new D.C. store at the International Council of Shopping Centers convention in Las Vegas Sunday night.

It is the third Lidl store coming to D.C.

Lidl broke ground in January for what will be its first store in D.C., on Good Hope Road Southeast as part of the redeveloped Skyland Town Center. It will open by the end of 2022, and be the first new supermarket east of the Anacostia River in more than a decade.

In February, Lidl announced plans for a store at the DC USA shopping complex in Columbia Heights, its first store in Northwest D.C.

Lidl has more than 20 stores throughout the D.C. region, and its North American headquarters is based in Crystal City, Virginia.

Wegmans also has more than 20 stores in the D.C. region. The City Ridge store will be its first in the District.