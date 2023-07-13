Lidl to open at a former Virginia prison, closes Prince George’s Co. store

Discount grocer Lidl will be opening a store at the site of the former Lorton Reformatory in Lorton, Virginia, later this month after they close a Prince George's County, Maryland, store.

Discount grocer Lidl, which has expanded rapidly in the D.C. region since it entered the market less than a decade ago, is closing a store it opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, less than three years ago, citing lower-than-expected business.

It’s also opening a new store in Lorton, Virginia, at the site of the former Lorton Reformatory later this month.

The closing of the Oxon Hill location, on 6111 Livingston Road, is a rare decision for the German-based grocer, which located its North American headquarters in Crystal City to lead its North American expansion in 2015. The Oxon Hill location was one of two Lidl stores that opened in Prince George’s County in 2015. The other store, at 7200 Marlboro Pike in nearby Forestville, remains open.

The final day for the Oxon Hill location is Sunday.

“This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth,” Lidl said in an email statement.

Employees of the Oxon Hill store are being offered jobs at stores elsewhere.

Lidl will open its latest store July 26 on 9001 White Spruce Way in Lorton in the mixed-use development Liberty, part of the historic Lorton Reformatory, where it said it has invested “millions of dollars” and is creating 45 jobs.

Lidl is a key component of Liberty. McLean, Virginia-based Elm Street’s redevelopment of the 80-acre property includes townhouses, apartments, single-family homes and retail.

Fairfax County acquired the property in 2002 for redevelopment after the prison complex closed in 1999.

“From the earliest stages of this project, the County and the Lorton community had a vision of a neighborhood with schools. Parks and shopping all within walking distance. We are thrilled to make an important part of that vision a reality by introducing Lidl to the Liberty community,” Jack Perkins, vice president of Elm Street Development, said in a statement.

Lidl has two dozen stores in the D.C. area now. Last month, they opened a store in D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood.

