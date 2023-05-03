Spirit Air doubles BWI-San Juan service

Spirit Airlines begins a second daily flight from BWI Marshall Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 5.

Spirit Airlines begins a second daily flight from BWI Marshall Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico May 5.

San Juan is one of several Caribbean destinations Spirit flies to from BWI.

Spirit began service to Puerto Rico in 2001, and now offers 21 daily departures from U.S. airports.

Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines also fly nonstop to San Juan from BWI. United Airlines flies nonstop to San Juan from Dulles Airport.

Spirit is now the second-busiest airline operating at BWI Marshall, behind Southwest Airlines. By June, the airline will operate 22 daily departures to 15 destinations from BWI.

Spirit’s $3.8 billion acquisition by JetBlue is being challenged by the Department of Justice, which says the merger is anticompetitive and would lead to higher air fares. JetBlue argues it would increase competition by creating a much larger low-cost airline to compete with the four largest carriers.