Hughes Network opens Maryland manufacturing facility at Montgomery College

The Hughes Manufacturing Facility (EXM) in Germantown, Maryland.(Courtesy: Hughes Network Systems) The Hughes Manufacturing Facility (EXM) in Germantown, Maryland.(Courtesy: Hughes Network Systems) Germantown, Maryland-based Hughes Network Systems has opened a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on the Montgomery College campus, the first of its kind on a community college campus in the U.S.

The site will serve as both a manufacturing facility, and as an incubator and classrooms for students.

The 140,000-square-foot facility will produce hardware such as satellite modems and terminals and will employ 400 engineers, technicians and other staff. The manufacturing floor uses advanced robotics to assist with production.

The facility will also serve as a testing ground for private 5G start-ups focused on applications for the Department of Defense.

The new Hughes manufacturing facility is part of the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology on the Montgomery College campus in Germantown and will also offer training and educational initiatives for students, including internships, mentoring and shadowing engineers.

Hughes Network Systems dates back to its founding in 1971 as a small startup in Rockville. It was acquired by EchoStar Corporation for $2 billion in 2011. It provides broadband satellite networks and services for government and commercial customers and operates the HughesNet broadband internet service.

