Spirit Airlines doubles down on San Juan, Florida at BWI

Spirit Airlines, which started daily service from BWI Marshall Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico, last winter, will up its daily service to San Juan this May with twice-daily flights.

Spirit also will start daily service from BWI Marshall to San Salvador in May.

And in April, Spirit will add new frequencies to Florida with four flights a day from BWI Marshall to Fort Lauderdale, and three to four flights a day to Orlando, depending on the day of the week.

“We launched Baltimore/Washington to San Juan in February 2019, and have been extremely pleased with the performance of the market,” Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said.

JetBlue Airlines operates nonstop service to San Juan from Reagan National Airport. United Airlines operates nonstop flights to San Juan from Dulles International Airport.

The additional Spirit flights will boost the number of cities it serves from BWI Marshall to 26 destinations.

Spirit, which has steadily been adding flights from BWI Marshall, is now the second-busiest airline at BWI Marshall, behind Southwest Airlines, accounting for about 12% of all daily departures.

Spirit, which moved its D.C.-area base from Reagan National to BWI Marshall in 2012, calls BWI Marshall a key component of its growing route network. It now flies about 1.9 million passengers a year from BWI Marshall.

BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the Washington region, with its fourth consecutive record year for passengers, 27.1 million of them, in 2018.

