Spirit adds BWI nonstops to San Antonio, second flight to San Juan

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 10, 2023, 10:47 AM

Spirit Airlines began nonstop service from BWI Marshall Airport to San Antonio Wednesday, competing with Southwest Airlines for service to the second-largest city in Texas.

The San Antonio flights from BWI are daily, and depart at 8:59 p.m. It is the fourth Texas destination for Spirit from BWI, with existing nonstops to Houston, Austin and Dallas.

Spirit Airlines began nonstop service from BWI Marshall Airport to San Antonio, the second largest city in Texas. (Courtesy Spirit Airlines)

Spirit will also increase its daily service from BWI to San Juan to two flights a day, beginning May 5. San Juan is one of several Caribbean destinations Spirit flies to from BWI.

Spirit began service to Puerto Rico in 2001 and will offer 21 daily departures from U.S. airports to San Juan by June.

Spirit is the second-busiest airline operating at BWI Marshall, behind Southwest Airlines. By June, it will operate 22 daily departures to 15 destinations.

Spirit’s $3.8 billion acquisition by JetBlue is being challenged by the Department of Justice on concerns it would reduce competition and lead to higher air fares. JetBlue has argued the merger would increase competition by creating a much larger low-fare carrier to contend with the four largest airlines.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

