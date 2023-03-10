Spirit adds BWI nonstops to San Antonio, second flight to San Juan

Bargain-fare fliers looking for a warm weather getaway have a couple more options at BWI Marshall Airport, thanks to Spirit expanding service to San Antonio, Texas, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Spirit Airlines began nonstop service from BWI Marshall Airport to San Antonio Wednesday, competing with Southwest Airlines for service to the second-largest city in Texas.

The San Antonio flights from BWI are daily, and depart at 8:59 p.m. It is the fourth Texas destination for Spirit from BWI, with existing nonstops to Houston, Austin and Dallas.

Spirit will also increase its daily service from BWI to San Juan to two flights a day, beginning May 5. San Juan is one of several Caribbean destinations Spirit flies to from BWI.

Spirit began service to Puerto Rico in 2001 and will offer 21 daily departures from U.S. airports to San Juan by June.

Spirit is the second-busiest airline operating at BWI Marshall, behind Southwest Airlines. By June, it will operate 22 daily departures to 15 destinations.

Spirit’s $3.8 billion acquisition by JetBlue is being challenged by the Department of Justice on concerns it would reduce competition and lead to higher air fares. JetBlue has argued the merger would increase competition by creating a much larger low-fare carrier to contend with the four largest airlines.