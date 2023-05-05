KING CHARLES III CORONATION: FAQ | Watch parties in the DC region | ‘Bloody Camilla’ drinks in Alexandria? | Where to see royal jewels in DC | How to watch
Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Call Your Mother opens…

Call Your Mother opens ‘Lil Deli’ house in McLean

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 5, 2023, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Call Your Mother is opening a mobile house location called “Lil Deli” that will be parked at the recently renovated Chesterbrook shopping center in McLean. (Courtesy Call Your Mother)

Fast-growing D.C. deli and bagel shop Call Your Mother has opened its ninth D.C. area location, this time in McLean, Virginia. It’s in the form of a mobile house, and there may be more popping up in Northern Virginia in the future.

Call Your Mother “Lil Deli” is parked at the recently renovated Chesterbrook Shopping Center at 6216 Old Dominion Drive, and includes the shop’s full menu and patio seating.

“We are stoked to bring good carbs and good vibes to the people of Northern Virginia who have been asking us to expand into their neighborhood for a while,” said Andrew Dana, co-owner and founder. “We built this ‘Lil Deli’ to be able to take the CYM experience to more places and are excited that McLean will be its first home.”

The McLean location comes three months after Call Your Mother opened its eighth location, which is in D.C.’s Chevy Chase neighborhood and replaced the Little Red Fox bakery that closed earlier this year.

Dana and wife Daniela Moreira opened the first Call Your Mother in D.C.’s Park View neighborhood in 2018.

Call Your Mother has one other unconventional location in Bethesda, in a brightly-painted pink trolley. Its other, traditional brick-and-mortar locations are at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Capitol Hill, Georgetown, Logan Circle and D.C.’s West End.

It is also a regular at the Dupont farmer’s market and the Silver Spring farmer’s market.

The new McLean location is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The owners, along with Andrew’s sister-in-law Lucy Dana, also now produce and sell their own line of peanut butter called One Trick Pony, with peanuts sourced from South America. The peanut butter is on its menus and sold in jars at several markets in D.C. and online.

Call Your Mother is expanding outside the D.C. area as well, with new locations opening soon in Denver.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up