Call Your Mother opens ‘Lil Deli’ house in McLean

Fast-growing D.C. deli and bagel shop Call Your Mother has opened its ninth D.C. area location, this time in McLean, Virginia. It’s in the form of a mobile house, and there may be more popping up in Northern Virginia in the future.

Call Your Mother “Lil Deli” is parked at the recently renovated Chesterbrook Shopping Center at 6216 Old Dominion Drive, and includes the shop’s full menu and patio seating.

“We are stoked to bring good carbs and good vibes to the people of Northern Virginia who have been asking us to expand into their neighborhood for a while,” said Andrew Dana, co-owner and founder. “We built this ‘Lil Deli’ to be able to take the CYM experience to more places and are excited that McLean will be its first home.”

The McLean location comes three months after Call Your Mother opened its eighth location, which is in D.C.’s Chevy Chase neighborhood and replaced the Little Red Fox bakery that closed earlier this year.

Dana and wife Daniela Moreira opened the first Call Your Mother in D.C.’s Park View neighborhood in 2018.

Call Your Mother has one other unconventional location in Bethesda, in a brightly-painted pink trolley. Its other, traditional brick-and-mortar locations are at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Capitol Hill, Georgetown, Logan Circle and D.C.’s West End.

It is also a regular at the Dupont farmer’s market and the Silver Spring farmer’s market.

The new McLean location is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The owners, along with Andrew’s sister-in-law Lucy Dana, also now produce and sell their own line of peanut butter called One Trick Pony, with peanuts sourced from South America. The peanut butter is on its menus and sold in jars at several markets in D.C. and online.

Call Your Mother is expanding outside the D.C. area as well, with new locations opening soon in Denver.