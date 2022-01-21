Call Your Mother’s 6th deli location opens in DC’s West End

Deli and bagel shop Call Your Mother, a self-professed “Jew-ish deli,” has opened its sixth location, in D.C.’s West End.

Deli and bagel shop Call Your Mother, a self-professed “Jew-ish” deli, has opened its sixth location, in D.C.’s West End.

It shares space with the Mercy Me cafe at the Yours Truly DC Hotel, on 1143 New Hampshire Ave. NW. Husband and wife owners Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira also operate Mercy Me, which will soon announce a new chef.

“This new shop is unique, from the way the cafe space is designed to the partnership with Yours Truly. It is really something for CYM fans and West End neighbors to get pumped about,” Dana said.

Call Your Mother’s first location opened in 2018 at 3301 Georgia Ave. NW and was greeted with immediate reviews raving about its creative bagels and sandwiches, including za’atar-dusted bagels and an everything bagel sandwich filled with Fritos, avocado, red onions and jalapeños.

It also serves pastries, such as chocolate Babka muffins and yeast doughnuts.

It has since added locations in Capitol Hill, Georgetown, Bethesda and at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda.

Call Your Mother gained some national attention in January 2021, when President Joe Biden stopped at the Georgetown location after attending Sunday services at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, making it the first D.C. restaurant Biden visited after his inauguration.

Dana and Moreira raised $1.35 million for expansion in 2019, and in the same year Call You Mother was the only D.C. restaurant named on Bon Appétit’s Best Restaurants list.

The West End location of Call Your mother is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, but will extend hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily starting Feb. 1.

Mercy Me is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and until 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.