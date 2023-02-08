Call Your Mother opens new location (with its own peanut butter)

The bagel and deli's eighth location is in D.C.'s Chevy Chase neighborhood and will also stock its own brand of peanut butter.

Just weeks after popular bakery Little Red Fox in D.C.’s Chevy Chase neighborhood closed — with some fast interior renovations and a few gallons of pink exterior paint — Call Your Mother’s newest location is now open.

The bagel and deli’s new spot is located at 5035 Connecticut Avenue NW. It is the eight location husband and wife owners Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira have opened since the first Call Your Mother opened in D.C.’s Park View in 2018.

They now produce and sell their own line of peanut butter, along with Andrew’s sister-in-law Lucy Dana, called One Trick Pony. The peanut butter comes in three versions, smooth, crunchy and unsalted. They source the peanuts from South America.

“Andrew eats more peanut butter than anybody in the world — 5 tablespoons to start the day. It was financially responsible to start a PB company,” Moreira said.

The peanut butter is sold at Call Your Mother locations, in jars or on the menu, as well as several markets in D.C. and elsewhere, and is also sold online.

In addition to Park View and D.C.’s Chevy Chase, Call Your Mother has locations in Capitol Hill, Georgetown, D.C.’s West End, Logan Circle, Bethesda and North Bethesda.