Michelin chef's newest DC…

Michelin chef’s newest DC restaurant, plus another MI VIDA location

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 26, 2023, 12:37 PM

The newest restaurant from Michelin-rated chef Enrique Limardo, The Saga, opens May 2 in D.C.’s West End.

The restaurant, billed as “Spain Meets Latin America,” takes over space previously occupied by West End Bistro, on the lobby level of the Ritz Carlton West End at 1150 22nd Street, Northwest.

The Saga blends Limbardo’s Latin American roots with his six years of fine-dining training in the Basque Country of Spain. (Courtesy The Saga/Deb Lindsey)

It’s a close neighbor to Limardo’s Seven Reasons Restaurant Group’s Imperfecto, one block away on 23rd Street Northwest. Imperfecto earned a One-Star rating from the Michelin Guide last year.

The Saga blends Limardo’s Latin American roots with his six years of fine-dining training in the Basque Country of Spain. The menu includes vibrantly-colored rice, 45-day dry aged meats and Spanish dishes.

Last year, Seven Reasons Restaurant Group opened a Latin-American themed restaurant in Chevy Chase, Maryland, called Joy. Its Seven Reasons restaurant on 14th Street, Northwest, was named Esquire Magazine’s No. 1 new restaurant in the U.S. in 2019.

Separately, celebrity chef Roberto Santibanez and KNEAD Hospitality will open the third location of MI VIDA in Penn Quarter at 575 7th Street, NW on April 28.

The Mexican restaurant, whose first location opened at The Wharf in 2018, has a second location on 14th Street, Northwest.

The Penn Quarter MI VIDA will be the largest of the three, at 10,000 square feet. Its menu mirrors MI VIDA’s other locations with authentic Mexican cuisine, including tacos empanadas, enchiladas and family meals, as well as an extensive tequila and cocktail program.

