Michelin adds 4 new One-Star restaurants in DC

The Michelin secret inspectors have spoken, and four D.C. restaurants join the ranks of those with a One-Star rating, or those deemed high quality and worth a stop.

The newly-added One-Star restaurants are:

Albi, the Middle Eastern restaurant in Navy Yard, which inspectors call “hip and lively,” with dishes that are “full of surprises.”

Imperfecto, the Latin American restaurant in D.C.’s West End, for its Chef’s Table of “elaborate” tasting menus.

Oyster Oyster, the vegetarian restaurant in Shaw, where inspectors say “creations are delicious insights into what is possible with vegetables.”

Reverie, the contemporary restaurant in Georgetown, where “cooking skews Mid-Atlantic with a laser focus on seasonality and inspired flavors.”

In all, 24 restaurants in the 2022 D.C. Michelin Guide have Star status, including Inn at Little Washington, the only top-rated Three-Star restaurant, and Jônt, minibar and Pineapple and Pearls, the only Two-Star rating restaurants. All 24 restaurants that are on the 2022 list retained their previous star status.

“The Michelin Guide inspectors found that Washington’s culinary scene has risen to the challenges of the past year. The chefs and restaurant teams in the District continue to show off their meticulous creativity,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

Three restaurants fell off the Michelin Guide: Sushi Taro, Komi, which remade itself the more casual restaurant Happy Gyro, and Plume, inside the Jefferson Hotel, which permanently closed last year.

Last month, Michelin announced its Bib Gourmand-rated restaurants in D.C. — those deemed great food at reasonable prices — which included four new additions.

Below are the 2022 Michelin Guide DC’s star-rated and Bib Gourmand-rated restaurants: