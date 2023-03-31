Jose Andres restaurant heading to Silicon Valley, more in Vegas

A version of Jose Andres' D.C. restaurant Zaytinya will open in Las Vegas, along with additional, still-to-be named restaurants in Vegas and California.

Jose Andres will open his first restaurant in Silicon Valley and two more in Las Vegas.

Jose Andres Group has a new partnership with mall operator Simon Property Group for restaurant destinations in its higher-end properties.

A version of Andres’ D.C. Mediterranean restaurant Zaytinya will open at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Vegas. A yet-to-be-named restaurant will open at The Shops at Crystals in Vegas. Jose Andres Group already operates four restaurants in Las Vegas.

Another yet-to-be-named restaurant will open in Simon’s Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, California. Jose Andres has five existing restaurants in Los Angeles.

The restaurants are expected to open later this year and next year.

Jose Andres Group has grown to more than 30 restaurants in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Orlando, Washington, D.C., The Bahamas and the United Arab Emirates. Andres’ minibar restaurant in D.C. has two Michelin stars.

His most recent restaurant, Bazaar by Jose Andres, opened in February in the newly-rebranded Waldorf Astoria in D.C., the former Trump International Hotel.