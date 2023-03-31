TRUMP INDICTMENT: Indictment explained | Experts weigh in | What does indicted mean? | What happens now? | Who is Alvin Bragg?
Jose Andres restaurant heading to Silicon Valley, more in Vegas

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 31, 2023, 12:30 PM

Jose Andres will open his first restaurant in Silicon Valley and two more in Las Vegas.

Jose Andres Group has a new partnership with mall operator Simon Property Group for restaurant destinations in its higher-end properties.

FILE – This Aug. 31, 2019 file photo shows chef and restaurant owner Jose Andres speaking at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

A version of Andres’ D.C. Mediterranean restaurant Zaytinya will open at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Vegas. A yet-to-be-named restaurant will open at The Shops at Crystals in Vegas. Jose Andres Group already operates four restaurants in Las Vegas.

Another yet-to-be-named restaurant will open in Simon’s Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, California. Jose Andres has five existing restaurants in Los Angeles.

The restaurants are expected to open later this year and next year.

Jose Andres Group has grown to more than 30 restaurants in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Orlando, Washington, D.C., The Bahamas and the United Arab Emirates. Andres’ minibar restaurant in D.C. has two Michelin stars.

His most recent restaurant, Bazaar by Jose Andres, opened in February in the newly-rebranded Waldorf Astoria in D.C., the former Trump International Hotel.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

