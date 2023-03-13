The Bryant Street Market food hall in Northeast D.C. opens this week with five vendors and a sixth coming soon.

The newest addition to MRP Realty’s expansive community and entertainment center development in Northeast D.C.’s Edgewood neighborhood is the Bryant Street Market food hall.

It officially opens on March 17, with five food vendors and a sixth coming soon.

Neighbors got a preview of the food hall and sampled food from some of the vendors a week before the scheduled opening.

Initial vendors at Bryant Street Food Hall are:

The food hall has room for more than a dozen food vendors eventually.

Bryant Street Market is on the street level of the residential building The Chase. In addition to the food hall, a 2,400-square-foot event space will open soon as part of Bryant Street Market to host pop-ups for local businesses.

This is the second food hall project for MRP, which also operates Western Market in Foggy Bottom.

Bryant Street NE, at 680 Rhode Island Avenue, is a multi-phase planned development. It includes two residential buildings, The Chase and Coda at Bryant, with a total of 457 apartments.

The District’s first and only Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is part of the development. An indoor pickleball and ice skating venue called Kraken Courts will open soon.

There are also two interactive experiences: Dinos Alive and Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

Metrobar, a bar that includes a retired Metrorail car, is also in the Bryant Street NE development.