Where you will find pickleball courts and DC’s only indoor roller skating rink

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 5, 2022, 9:08 AM

Kraken Kourts will have indoor lawn games, including cornhole, giant Jenga and shuffleboard. (Courtesy Kraken Kourts)
Kraken Kourts will be laid out in beer-garden style and will have a tavern. (Courtesy Kraken Kourts)
The facility will have pickleball courts. (Courtesy Kraken Kourts)
D.C. bar and events space owner Anna Valero, owner of beer garden and events space Hook Hall, is opening an indoor pickleball facility and D.C.’s only indoor roller skating rink.

Valero has partnered with MRP Realty for 70,000 square feet at the developer’s Bryant Street NE project, in Edgewood, which also includes the recently opened Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Kraken Kourts, which will also include a tavern, will open in January.

“What is amazing about pickleball and roller skating is that both sports have mass appeal — no matter how old or athletic you are, both are activities that everyone can enjoy,” said Valero. “We will focus on the experience for everyone — from players to spectators — with lounge seating in courtside cabanas and a food and drink menu featuring local favorites.”

Valero also operates axe-throwing venue Kraken Axes in Penn Quarter, and Kraken Axes at Power Plant Live in Baltimore.

Kraken Kourts, laid out in beer-garden style, will have indoor lawn games like cornhole, giant Jenga and shuffleboard. It will have pickleball clinics and private lessons, and will host pickleball leagues.

Phase I of the Bryant Street NE development includes almost 500 apartments, the Bryant Street Market and a plaza that connects to the Metropolitan Branch Trail and the new pedestrian bridge to the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station. A food hall called The Bevy opens soon.

Other businesses include the following:

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

