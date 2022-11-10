ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
‘Dinos Alive’ exhibit comes to DC

Michelle Goldchain | michelle.goldchain@wtop.com

November 10, 2022, 3:19 PM

Exhibition Hub in partnership with Fever brings the groundbreaking exhibition: Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience to D.C.

Fever and Exhibition Hub
A time machine has landed in a Northeast D.C. shopping center. The exhibition, Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience, is inviting guests on a family-friendly adventure with more than 80 life-size dinosaur specimens.

Located in the same development that currently houses the exhibition, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Dinos Alive offers realistic prehistoric installations and animatronics. There is also a virtual aquarium with VR technology as well as other interactive rooms that allow for educational activities.

The exhibition is accompanied by an optional smartphone app that includes a map of the exhibition and a QR scanner to learn more about each dinosaur showcased.

The entire experience lasts between 45 to 75 minutes. Ticket prices start around $20 and go up for VIP admission. Dinos Alive is open seven days a week with varying hours at 524 Rhode Island Avenue NE.

Dinos Alive comes from two organizations: Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform that was behind the Banksy exhibition and The Office exhibition in D.C.; and Exhibition Hub, which is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions around the world, including Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience.

Visit the exhibit’s website for information on tickets.

Michelle Goldchain

Michelle Goldchain’s reporting has focused primarily on the D.C. area, previously working as Editor of Curbed DC for Vox Media and Audience Growth & Engagement Editor for Washington City Paper. She is the author of "D.C. by Metro: A History & Guide.” She also reports for Artsplained on YouTube.

michellegoldchain

