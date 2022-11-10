‘Dinos Alive’ exhibit comes to DC

A time machine has landed in a Northeast D.C. shopping center. The exhibition, Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience, is inviting guests on a family-friendly adventure with more than 80 life-size dinosaur specimens.

Located in the same development that currently houses the exhibition, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Dinos Alive offers realistic prehistoric installations and animatronics. There is also a virtual aquarium with VR technology as well as other interactive rooms that allow for educational activities.

The exhibition is accompanied by an optional smartphone app that includes a map of the exhibition and a QR scanner to learn more about each dinosaur showcased.

The entire experience lasts between 45 to 75 minutes. Ticket prices start around $20 and go up for VIP admission. Dinos Alive is open seven days a week with varying hours at 524 Rhode Island Avenue NE.

Dinos Alive comes from two organizations: Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform that was behind the Banksy exhibition and The Office exhibition in D.C.; and Exhibition Hub, which is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions around the world, including Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience.

Visit the exhibit’s website for information on tickets.