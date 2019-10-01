DC gains 4 more Michelin-starred restaurants

Michelin has announced its 2020 guide selections. See the full list of local honorees.

Four D.C. restaurants achieved rarefied status Tuesday, when Michelin announced its 2020 guide selections.

Gravitas, Little Pearl, Maydān and Sushi Nakazawa all receive a star this year, making them “worth a stop,” according to Michelin. Inn at Little Washington maintains its three-star status (“exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”) in 2020, and both Minibar and Pineapple and Pearls maintain their two-star status (“excellent cuisine, worth a detour”).

Gravitas, located at 1401 Okie St. NE, “features an impressive series of creative, astutely composed dishes” by chef Matt Baker and “is the perfect locale for a social gathering or an intimate dinner at the chef’s counter,” Michelin said in their statement Tuesday.

Little Pearl, located at 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, is the third starred D.C. restaurant from Aaron Silverman, joining both Rose’s Luxury and Pineapple and Pearls. Michelin praised its “culinary delights” and affordable tasting menu.

Maydān, located at 1346 Florida Ave. NW, gains a star one year after achieving the “Bib Gourmand” distinction. “The fare, from pita bread to lamb shoulder, is delivered with dazzling finesse,” they said.

Located inside the Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Sushi Nakazawa has “a laser focus on quality, seasonality and technique, thanks to the vigilance of chef Daisuke Nakazawa.”

The full list of local honorees is below.

Three stars

Inn at Little Washington

Two stars

Minibar

Pineapple and Pearls

One star

Bresca

The Dabney

Fiola

Gravitas

Kinship

Komi

Little Pearl

Masseria

Maydān

Métier

Plume

Rose’s Luxury

Sushi Nakazawa

Sushi Taro

Tail Up Goat

