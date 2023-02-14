Southwest Airlines BWI service will top pre-pandemic levels this summer

Southwest Airlines, the most dominant airline at BWI Marshall Airport, will top its pre-pandemic summer flight schedule this year, and it's bringing back a transcontinental flight from BWI that it suspended in December 2020.

According to the airline, for the 2023 peak summer travel season, Southwest will offer about 220 daily departures from BWI Marshall, topping its scheduled service in summer 2019.

As part of its schedule extension, now set through October, Southwest will restore nonstop service from BWI to Oakland, California. The daily service to Oakland will return Sept. 5.

Three new airlines have launched service at BWI Marshall over the last year, and several other airlines resumed routes that had been temporarily suspended during the pandemic.

Last month, Copa Airlines announced new service between BWI and Panama City, with four weekly flights beginning June 28.

PLAY Airlines, Icelandair, Avelo Airlines, Condor, Air Canada and British Airways have all added new international service or resumed previous flights.

BWI Marshall will also have more than 115 weekly international nonstops this summer, 32% more than a decade ago.