Loudoun landowner proposes more data centers

The proposal, from Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving Services, would replace asphalt and concrete plants on Cochran Mills Road with a large data center development.

Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving Services and one of the largest landowners in Loudoun County, is seeking county approval for a large data center and warehouse development on 112 acres he owns near Leesburg, Virginia.

JK Land Holdings LLC’s proposal would replace asphalt and concrete plants on Cochran Mills Road.

“The Cochran Mills area is tucked away and (has) long been used for heavy industrial, so our plan is a good fit and will contribute to the county’s growth,” Kuhn said. “This is also consistent with our goal to balance growth with preservation.”

It is an assemblage of property that is currently zoned for a project such as the one Kuhn is proposing.

Loudoun County Economic Development estimates data centers will generate more than $600 million in revenue for the county this year.

Loudoun County has the largest concentration of data centers, with many in Prince William County as well. Earlier this month, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a large data center complex in the Gainesville area.

Kuhn has put much of the Loudoun County land he owns or acquires into conservation, and it totals more than 22,000 acres. He and his family recently donated 128 acres to NOVA Parks. The former 134-acre Westpark Golf Course property in Leesburg is being redeveloped as a park. Kuhn turned 150-acres near Purcellville into the nonprofit JK Community Farm.

Last year, the Kuhn family bought the shuttered Middleburg Academy and surrounding 89 acres. The land was placed into conservation easement. Cornerstone Chapel bought the Academy and plans to reopen it as a school for its church.