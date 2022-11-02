Hearing on Prince William Co. data centers lasts all night, into morning

A marathon public hearing that started Tuesday night lasted through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning as the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in Northern Virginia weighed whether to build a huge data center complex in the Gainesville area.

At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the hearing that started at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday was still going.

The “Digital Gateway” plan calls for building as much as 27.6 million square feet of data centers and changing the county’s comprehensive plane.

“Every single function we do every day requires data centers,” Dori Burner, a supporter of the project, told the board. “Every time you hit save on the computer, watch Netflix or pay bills online you are using data.”

James Peeples, another supporter of the project, said that the county’s rural areas would eventually be developed in one way or another.

“Change is coming to our part of the world whether we like it or not,” Peeples said. “I for one would rather have data centers than thousands of cars, houses, condos and traffic.”

Hundreds of county residents signed up to speak at the hearing, with supporters claiming it would boost the local economy through additional tax revenue and opponents expressing concerns about the project potentially wrecking the rural landscape.

“There are so many unknowns with regard to impacts — environmental and watershed — with all these concrete structures,” said Brandon Campbell.

Campbell added that data centers are “loud” and usually “in industrial zones for a reason.”

Opponent Karen Sheehan said that “the rural areas of Prince William County brought my family here.”

“The history and cultural resources of this county matter and must be protected,” Sheehan said.

The data center complex would be constructed on 2,100 acres of rural land.

A recent report predicted that Northern Virginia would soon become the world’s first two-gigawatt data center market. That is two billion watts, or enough to perpetually power 1.5 million homes.

“It is true Northern Virginia is the data center capital of the world, the largest market in the world, by three times,” said Rob Faktorow, vice chairman of CBRE, one of the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firms. “It encompasses almost 50% of the data centers in the United States.”