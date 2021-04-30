Middleburg Academy, surrounding land to be preserved in Loudoun County

The founder of JK Moving Services purchased the shuttered Middleburg Academy and surrounding 89 acres and intends to place the land into conservation easement to protect the land and the school’s historic manor house from future development.

A private school will return as well.

Kuhn finalized the purchase terms April 28. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. It was most recently listed with a minimum bid of $5.75 million, and is listed as under contract by listing agency Tranzon. The property is currently assessed at $9.5 million.

Middleburg Academy, a 55-year-old private secondary school, closed last June due to low enrollment and rising requests for financial aid.

Kuhn plans to reopen the former academy as a new school and has interest from several private schools. He is in final lease negotiations now. The historic manor house was built in the 1920s.

The property also includes two primary school buildings and four residential homes. The manor house served as the school’s administrative offices, catering kitchen and chapel.

“By buying this property, we are continuing to serve as stewards of Virginia’s beautiful and historic lands helping preserve its natural habitats and ecosystems. Protecting the environment and history are important for future generations,” Kuhn said in a statement.

The property abuts the 149-acre Middleburg Training Center, which the Kuhns previously purchased, placed into conservation easement and updated. The training center will use part of the Middleburg Academy land to expand its equine disciplines by adding more barns and riding areas.

Earlier this year, the Kuhn family purchased the historic Wolver Hill farm in Middleburg and is in the process of putting its 496-acresof land into conservation easement.

Kuhn most recently made headlines when he purchased the historic White’s Ferry in February with intentions of resuming the ferry’s operations carrying automobiles between Poolesville, Maryland, and Leesburg, Virginia. Negotiations with the owner of the land used for the ferry on the Virginia side have stalled.

The ferry, which dates back to 1786, ceased operations last year after losing a legal dispute over land use.

The Kuhn family, which owns roughly 9,500 acres of land, has purchased thousands of acres in Loudoun County over the years and placed it into conservation easement, including the JK Community farm, which grows produce and raises livestock donated to food insecurity programs in Loudoun County.