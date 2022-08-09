Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park

There's a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia, on the grounds of the former Westpark Golf Course.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million.

The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several years ago after the golf course closed.

The county says the goal is to develop the land into a “passive park,” consisting of walking and biking trails with the plan being created after input from community members.

During the planning process, the existing golf cart paths are open to the public for running, walking and biking.

Any future development is subject to the Town of Leesburg’s regulations, according to a news release.

For now, the new county-owned land, located around the Leesburg Country Club Subdivision and along Country Club Drive, has been placed into a conservation easement, which aims to preserve the natural landscape.

Because it’s no longer being operated as a golf course, the county said, nearby residents should expect changes to how the property is maintained.

For example, the mowing will be different. A swath of grass about 20 feet from residential property lines will be cut regularly, along with existing golf cart paths to ensure they are walkable. However, the whole property will receive rough-cut mowing only two times each year, which is known as “bush hog” mowing.

The county allocated money in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for professional services that will help the county begin to plan the future park, including conducting assessments and obtaining input from members of the public on the park’s design.

The county’s Capital Improvement Program includes funding for construction of the park in fiscal year 2026, the news release said.

You can see the plan online.