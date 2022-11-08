Frontier adds more flights at BWI Marshall

Frontier Airlines is staking a bigger claim at BWI Marshall Airport with new or resumed flights on its upcoming schedule.

Frontier Airlines will start new service from BWI Marshall to Dallas Fort Forth with four weekly flights starting on May 21, 2023. Frontier also resumed its flights from BWI to Cancun on Nov. 5, and will add new daily flights from BWI to Phoenix Nov. 17.

Frontier, which began service at BWI in 2019, will operate flights to eight markets from BWI by May.

It added nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Las Vegas earlier this year.

The Frontier flights to Dallas Fort Worth are part of the airline’s new crew base there which opens in May, where it is the airport’s fastest-growing carrier.

Frontier operates daily flights from Reagan National in Arlington to Denver. It ended service from Dulles International Airport earlier this year.

At BWI Marshall, where several other airlines have inaugurated service or resumed suspended service this year, Oct. 23 was the airport’s busiest day since the start of the pandemic, the first day with more than 32,000 outbound passengers since late-2019.

BWI Marshall has also been putting the “I” in BWI in recent years. Just this year, carriers including PLAY Airlines, Icelandair, Avelo Airlines, Condor, Air Canada and British Airways have added new international service or resumed previous flights.

For summer of 2023, BWI Marshall is scheduled to have 115 weekly international nonstops, 32% more than a decade ago, with seven airlines flying international routes. Ten years ago, it was only three.