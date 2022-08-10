WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Home » Business & Finance » Frontier adds BWI-Vegas nonstops

Frontier adds BWI-Vegas nonstops

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 10, 2022, 9:38 AM

Frontier Airlines has launched daily nonstop service from BWI Marshall Airport to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The Frontier flight to Vegas departs BWI Marshall at 8 p.m. — the flight is about five hours long. To inaugurate the new service, one-way fares are as low as $89, though it depends on the travel day.

“This new nonstop service to Las Vegas provides a convenient and affordable option to visit one of the most popular vacation destinations in the U.S.,” said Daniel Schurz, Frontier senior vice president.

Frontier now flies to six destinations from BWI.

Frontier joins Spirit Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which each operate nonstop flights from BWI to Las Vegas.

Frontier flies nonstop from Reagan National to Las Vegas, as does American Airlines. United Airlines flies nonstop daily from Dulles Airport to Las Vegas.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

