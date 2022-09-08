Startup liquor delivery company Coasters opens first retail store in Petworth

New York-based liquor delivery app Coasters is opening its first retail liquor store in D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood, and adding a neighborhood mural to boot.

Coasters now occupies the former Lions Wine & Spirits location at 3514 Georgia Avenue NW, which closed in April. It has renovated the 9,000-square-foot store with new racks, shelves and displays.

Coasters offers free, one-hour delivery on purchases of $50 or more.

The Petworth location is the first brick-and-mortar location for Coasters, founded in 2021, but it has plans for stores in Juniper, Florida; San Mateo, California; Creskill, New Jersey; and Boston. It currently operates its delivery business in eight markets, including D.C.

The company says the Petworth store has one of the largest selections of beers, wines, and spirits in the D.C. area, including more than 1,000 wines.

The company has also commissioned D.C. artist J.D. Deardorff, who began painting a mural on the building’s facade this week. The full mural will be unveiled Sept. 9.

As part of its grand opening this week, the Coasters store is doing in-store tastings with local produces, including Right Proper Brewing, Capitol Cider House and Republic Restoratives Distillery.

“My staff and I are super impressed with the craft beverage and cocktail scene that surrounds our store. Having some of these makers in-store is a natural way for us to embrace the neighborhood and build connections,” said store manger Ryan Cho.