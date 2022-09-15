Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Silver Diner signs deal for Chantilly location, continuing aggressive expansion

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 15, 2022, 8:28 AM

Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner has signed a lease for a new restaurant at Loudoun Crossroads in Chantilly, Virginia.

The free-standing restaurant will be at 25575 Pleasant Valley Rd. The plan is to open in the summer of 2023.

The new Loudoun Crossroads is being developed on the south side of Route 50 and Pleasant Valley Road and will be a mix of restaurants and retail.

It will be the 23rd Silver Diner location — and one of several that have opened recently or will soon.

A Silver Diner by Nats Park is scheduled to open this fall, with a second-story Bar Silver. It will be the first Silver Diner in the District, though it does operate one of its more upscale Silver American Brasserie restaurants in Cathedral Heights in Northwest D.C.

This is a rendering of the Silver Diner planned for Loudoun Crossroads in Chantilly, Virginia. (Courtesy Silver Diner)

Silver Diner has a restaurant under construction at National Harbor as well.

Last year, Silver Diner embarked on an aggressive plan to open more restaurants, and said it is scouting for new locations.

Silver Diner co-founders Robert Giaimo and chef Ype Von Hengst opened the first Silver Diner in Rockville in 1989. Over the years, the menu has evolved to include more healthier and lower-calorie dishes as well as classic diner fare.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

