Hilton commits to McLean headquarters, getting millions in incentives

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 4, 2022, 11:40 AM

Hilton Worldwide has committed to maintaining its global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, and will receive at least $5 million in state incentives as part of that decision.

Hilton relocated its global headquarters from Beverly Hills, California, to its current headquarters at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in 2009. The hotel giant said it will create a net 350 new headquarters jobs over the next five years. It has committed to significant physical and technology upgrades to its headquarters.

In 2020, Hilton slashed 2,100 corporate jobs globally, or about 22% of its corporate workforce, including jobs at its McLean headquarters after the onset of the pandemic brought the hospitality industry to a near halt.

Hilton will receive $5 million from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant. Gov. Glenn Youngkin also approved a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with Hilton’s expansion.

Hilton will be eligible for tax credits for new jobs it creates.

“Northern Virginia has been Hilton’s home for more than a decade, and the region has played an instrumental role in helping us create the best, more inclusive home for our team members, while also managing the demands of a global business, ” said Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta.

Hilton, founded in 1919, now operates 7,000 hotel properties with 1.1 million rooms under 18 brands. It has 142,000 employees worldwide.

