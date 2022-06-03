RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia | Fighting rages in eastern Ukrainian cities | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay
PF Chang’s opens DC’s first ‘To Go’ location in Dupont Circle

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 3, 2022, 10:04 AM

Asian restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s has opened its first takeout and delivery location in D.C., at 1120 20th St., NW, in Dupont Circle.

The 1,300-square-foot store does have indoor seating for 12, but is designed specifically for online ordering, takeout, delivery and catering. It’s open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

P.F. Chang’s launched the To Go concept in 2020, when the pandemic closed restaurants and made takeout and delivery the option of choice. The company found the smaller footprint also allowed it access to high-density metropolitan areas.

“P.F. Chang’s To Go allows guests the ability to enjoy P.F. Chang’s Asian favorites in an easy and accessible way that matches their evolving on-the-go lifestyles,” said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer for P.F. Chang’s.

P.F. Chang’s To Go will open in the Dupont Circle area. (Courtesy P.F. Chang’s)

Since 2020, it has opened 15 To Go locations, most in New York City, the Chicago area, Florida and Texas.

There are three full-service P.F. Chang’s restaurants in Northern Virginia, in Tysons, Ballston and Fairfax.

The first P.F. Chang’s opened in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1993. It now has more than 300 locations.

The name P.F. Chang’s is a combination of its two founders: Paul Fleming and Philip Chiang. Chiang’s mother is credited with being the first to bring traditional Chinese cuisine to America, opening The Mandarin in San Francisco in 1962.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

