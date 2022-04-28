Ruth’s Chris is coming to Reston Town Center

Reston Town Center is doubling down on steak. The latest addition announced is Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

News of the Ruth’s Chris lease comes two months after Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao signed a lease for a restaurant at Reston Town Center.

Both are replacing former restaurants. Ruth’s Chris, expected to open late this year, replaces Il Fornio restaurant, which closed its doors in 2017.

Fogo de Chao, with no firm opening date announced, will replace former Chinese and Thai restaurant Big Bowl, which closed in 2020.

The new Ruth’s Chris location, on Market Street across from Reston Town Square Park, will be part of Retail at Midtown, Boston Properties’ mixed-use residential and retail building. KLNB, the building’s leasing agent, recently signed a lease for Et Jolie Aveda Salon and Spa as well.

It will be Ruth’s Chris’ fifth D.C.-area location and won’t be far from the Morton’s steakhouse located at 1956 Market Street.

Boston Properties recently began the first big makeover for Reston Town Center in 30 years, including the rehabilitation of the Fountain Plaza areas and the Reston Town Center Pavilion area.

News of the two new restaurants comes a month ahead of the closing of the Reston Town Center Clyde’s restaurant after 31 years.

The 4-million-square-foot Reston Town Center now has more than 50 retailers and 30 restaurants, more than 2,000 residences, 3 million square feet of office space, a hotel and a multi-screen movie theater.