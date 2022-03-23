Reston Town Center to get first big makeover in 30 years

Boston Properties will begin a multimillion dollar facelift for its Reston Town Center development this month, the first comprehensive renovations since it opened in the early-1990s.

Renderings of what the updated pavilion area at Reston Town Center will look like once completed. Courtesy Reston Town Center Renderings of what the updated fountain area will look like upon completion. Courtesy Reston Town Center

Plans include the rehabilitation of the Fountain Plaza areas, some of it to bring the plaza up to speed with the evolving desire for more outdoor space for dining.

Sasaki Associates, among original members of the Reston Town Center architecture team, will lead renovations.

“As the community uses of Reston Town Center have evolved over time, these iconic spaces must be enhanced to meet the needs of today and into the future,” said Alan Ward, principal at Sasaki.

The Reston Town Center Pavilion area is used for many outdoor events throughout the year and is home to its popular ice rink.

Additions will include fire pits, an expansion for more flexibility and space for events, a deck and stage for events and performances, and multiple seating areas.

The Fountain Plaza will keep its Mercury Fountain, get new landscaping, and more seating, including stadium-style structures and tables and chairs.

The pavilion work is scheduled to be completed by early fall. Work in the fountain area will start in May and be done by fall as well.

The 4-million-square-foot Reston Town Center now has more than 50 retailers and 30 restaurants, more than 2,000 residences, 3 million square feet of office space, a hotel and multi-screen movie theater.

Fogo de Chao has signed a lease for a restaurant at Reston Town Center. CACI International recently opened its new headquarters there.