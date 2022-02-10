Clyde’s is closing its Reston restaurant after 31 years

Clyde's Restaurant Group will close its Reston Town Center location on May 21. It did not disclose why the Virginia restaurant would close.

The Reston Town Center Clyde’s opened at the Boston Properties development in 1991.

Clyde’s Restaurant Group, purchased by Graham Holdings in 2019, does indicate another Reston location may be in the works.

“We are very excited about the growth and development activity in the area, and are eager to share some big news soon,” said Clyde’s Restaurant Group Chief Financial Officer Jeff Owens.

In 2020, Clyde’s closed one its oldest locations, its lakefront restaurant in Columbia, Maryland, which opened in 1975, as well as its neighboring concert venue, The Soundry.

Clyde’s Restaurant Group owns several D.C. area restaurants, including other Clyde’s locations, as well as the Old Ebbitt Grill, The Tombs, 1789 Restaurant, Fitzgerald’s, Tower Oak Lodge and The Hamilton.

The original Clyde’s opened in Georgetown in 1963.

Clyde’s of Georgetown fun fact: A framed gold record hangs in the restaurant’s Atrium. It was earned by the Starland Vocal Band for the 1976 hit “Afternoon Delight,” inspired by Clyde’s appetizer menu of the same name.