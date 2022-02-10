OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Business & Finance » Clyde's is closing its…

Clyde’s is closing its Reston restaurant after 31 years

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 10, 2022, 9:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Clyde’s Restaurant Group will close its Reston Town Center location on May 21. It did not disclose why the Virginia restaurant would close.

The Reston Town Center Clyde’s opened at the Boston Properties development in 1991.

Clyde’s Restaurant Group, purchased by Graham Holdings in 2019, does indicate another Reston location may be in the works.

“We are very excited about the growth and development activity in the area, and are eager to share some big news soon,” said Clyde’s Restaurant Group Chief Financial Officer Jeff Owens.

In 2020, Clyde’s closed one its oldest locations, its lakefront restaurant in Columbia, Maryland, which opened in 1975, as well as its neighboring concert venue, The Soundry.

Clyde’s Restaurant Group owns several D.C. area restaurants, including other Clyde’s locations, as well as the Old Ebbitt Grill, The Tombs, 1789 Restaurant, Fitzgerald’s, Tower Oak Lodge and The Hamilton.

The original Clyde’s opened in Georgetown in 1963.

Clyde’s of Georgetown fun fact: A framed gold record hangs in the restaurant’s Atrium. It was earned by the Starland Vocal Band for the 1976 hit “Afternoon Delight,” inspired by Clyde’s appetizer menu of the same name.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up