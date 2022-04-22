RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Eat Brgz, with the fixins’ mixed right in, opens 2nd DC location in Chinatown

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 22, 2022, 9:40 AM

Eat Brgz, new to the D.C. burger scene and with its own spin on a burger patty, is opening its second location in the District in Chinatown on May 9.

The original Capitol Hill location opened in 2019.

Founder Brandon Gaynor elevates burgers by mixing fresh ingredients and spices directly into each burger patty, topped with one of seven Eat Brgz housemade sauces. The burgers are served on either a fresh-baked potato or cauliflower bun, or as a salad bowl.

There are a half dozen burger versions on the menu, including basic, buffalo chicken, Memphis BBQ and Mexico City. Customers choose their own mix-ins and choose beef, chicken or plant-based patties, with a half dozen cheese choices and a dozen mix-ins to choose from.

Burgers are about $10. Sides include French fries and crispy Brussels sprouts.

The Chinatown location, near Capital One Arena at 704 7th St. NW, is in a former Legal Seafoods location.

It will have a cocktail program by new bar manager Devlin Barry-Hoke, who comes from Pearl Dive, Maydan and Momofuku, the New York City restaurant which permanently closed its D.C. outpost in the early days of the pandemic.

Weekday happy hours are several hours, from noon to 5 p.m. The Chinatown Eat Brgz will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

For fans attending games at Capital One Center, orders can be made in advance via text or at on-site kiosks.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

