Momofuku closes DC restaurant permanently

The D.C. outpost of famed New York restaurant Momofuku has closed for good, according to a social media posting from the restaurant.
Momofuku CCDC opened downtown at CityCenterDC in 2015.
The concept from chef David Chang, who has two Michelin stars and several James Beard Awards, closed temporarily in March after coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
“We are heartbroken to announce the permanent closure of momofuku ccdc. It was Dave’s hometown restaurant. When it opened five years ago it was the biggest Momofuku restaurant to date and it showed us what was possible for our company,” the restaurant posted on Instagram.
Momofuku CCDC said employees will continue to be supported by its Bluetape fund throughout the coronavirus crisis. Bluetape is a nonprofit created to help Momofuku team members who are facing unforeseen financial difficulties.
