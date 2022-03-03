CORONAVIRUS NEWS: George Mason eases restrictions | Metro gets additional COVID relief funds | COVID's impact on economy | Latest COVID-19 cases
Call Your Mother adds dinner menu in North Bethesda

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 3, 2022, 9:23 AM

Pastrami tacos with housemade corn tortillas are on the menu at Call Your Mother.
Pastrami tacos with housemade corn tortillas are on the menu at Call Your Mother.

Courtesy Tim Casey
One of the sandwiches on Call Your Mother’s dinner menu is “The Jet Ski,” featuring brisket and pastrami.

Courtesy Tim Casey
Pizza bagels in a basket
Pizza bagels like these are one of the items you can find on Call Your Mother’s dinner menu. (Courtesy Tim Casey)

Courtesy Tim Casey
<p>Pastrami tacos with housemade corn tortillas are on the menu at Call Your Mother.</p>
Pizza bagels in a basket

D.C.’s popular deli and bagel shop Call Your Mother is adding dinner to one of its menus for the first time.

The self professed “Jew-ish” deli has added it to its Pike & Rose location in North Bethesda, proclaiming now you can “fulfill your dreams of having Call You Mother for every meal of the day.” The Pike & Rose location will serve its dinner menu from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

On the evening menu are brisket and pastrami tacos with housemade corn tortillas, or cauliflower and latke tacos, and pizza bagels, revivals from its original Park View menu in D.C., as well as a deli salad, hot sandwiches, and a limited breakfast for dinner menu. Prices are $7 to $13.

Call Your Mother has also rolled out a catering menu with bagel and sandwich platters. It is available for both pick up and delivery in D.C. and Maryland.

Call Your Mother opened its first location in 2018 at 3301 Georgia Avenue, N.W. to rave reviews for its creative bagels and sandwiches, including za’atar-dusted bagels and an everything bagel sandwich filled with Fritos, avocado, red onions and jalapeños. It also serves pastries and yeast doughnuts.

In January, it opened its sixth D.C.-area location, in D.C.’s West End in the Yours Truly Hotel on New Hampshire Avenue, sharing space with owners Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira’s existing Mercy Me cafe.

Call Your Mother has other locations in Capitol Hill, Georgetown, and Bethesda.

Dana and Moreira raised $1.35 million for expansion in 2019. That same year, Call Your Mother was the only D.C. restaurant named on Bon Appétit’s Best Restaurant’s list.

Here’s a look at the menu:

Here’s a look at Call Your Mother’s dinner menu. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy Tim Cassey)

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

