ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.61 to $79.46 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.19 to $81.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $2.30 a gallon. February heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.48 a gallon. February natural gas fell 7 cents to $3.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $35.90 to $1,789.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 98 cents to $22.19 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.96 Japanese yen from 116.16 yen. The euro fell to $1.1288 from $1.1311.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Survey: Tell us about your BlackBerry memories

Here's how DHS's risk center responds to threats like ransomware

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up