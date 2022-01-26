Amtrak tickets for just $19

Amtrak’s latest fare sale is one of its biggest discounts. Anywhere on the Northeast corridor for $19.

Amtrak’s latest fare sale is one of its biggest discounts: Anywhere on the Northeast corridor for $19.

The “Northeast Getaway Sale” is good for travel between Feb. 1 and May 26 of this year, and covers travel to and from any two cities between D.C. and Boston. Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 29; no discount code are needed.

You can also splurge on Acela business class for $49.

Fares are one way, and don’t include Sunday travel.

Amtrak ridership has reached 70% of pre-COVID numbers systemwide, and slightly more on Northeast Corridor routes, compared to about 25% a year earlier.

It has said it expects ridership to reach 80% of pre-COVID levels by the end of fiscal 2022.

Amtrak’s new, faster Acela trains will be put into service on the Northeast Corridor later this year.