Amtrak tickets for just $19

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 26, 2022, 10:35 AM

Amtrak’s latest fare sale is one of its biggest discounts: Anywhere on the Northeast corridor for $19.

The “Northeast Getaway Sale” is good for travel between Feb. 1 and May 26 of this year, and covers travel to and from any two cities between D.C. and Boston. Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 29; no discount code are needed.

You can also splurge on Acela business class for $49.

Fares are one way, and don’t include Sunday travel.

Amtrak ridership has reached 70% of pre-COVID numbers systemwide, and slightly more on Northeast Corridor routes, compared to about 25% a year earlier.

It has said it expects ridership to reach 80% of pre-COVID levels by the end of fiscal 2022.

Amtrak’s new, faster Acela trains will be put into service on the Northeast Corridor later this year.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

