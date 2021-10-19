The Salt Line opens in Ballston

Popular Navy Yard restaurant The Salt Line has brought its oysters, lobster rolls and other seafood to Ballston.

The second location for The Salt Line is at 4040 Wilson Blvd.

Long Shot Hospitality opened the first The Salt Line by Nationals Park in 2017. Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is among the restaurant’s investors.

The Salt Line, which bills itself as an homage to New England’s iconic oyster houses, sources its seafood from the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding areas.

The Ballston location seats more than 160, inside and outdoors. The outdoor plaza includes its own open-air bar and lounge.

The executive chef is Matt Singer, who has worked at several Boston restaurants. The menu will be similar to the Navy Yard location with some additions. Singer will work with Long Shot’s chef and partner Kyle Bailey on menu items.

The pandemic delayed the Ballston opening for more than a year. It originally planned to open in spring 2020.

The Ballston Salt Line is currently open from 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Sunday. It will have Monday service and weekend brunch in coming weeks.