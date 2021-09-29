Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Dollar Tree, Cintas rise;…

Dollar Tree, Cintas rise; Worthington, Jabil fall

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 4:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Micron Technology Inc., down $1.46 to $71.64.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc., up $4.42 to $203.24.

The car dealer is buying Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Total Care Auto.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $14.23 to $100.51.

The discount retailer increased its stock buyback program to $2.5 billion.

Worthington Industries Inc., down $1.45 to $54.24.

The metal manufacturer warned investors about labor challenges and lower automotive demand because of an ongoing chip shortage.

Jabil Inc., down $3.71 to $57.23.

The electronics manufacturer’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

APA Corp., down 42 cents to $21.27.

The oil and natural gas producer gave investors a disappointing update on appraisal drilling at an offshore well near Suriname.

Cintas Corp., up $3.19 to $389.26.

The uniform rental company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Newmont Corp., down 87 cents to $53.71.

Gold prices edged lower and weighed down the metals miner.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Standardizing the playbook for responding to cyber vulnerabilities, incidents

Training marketplace for federal financial management employees to be in place by early 2022

Coast Guard says 2022 budget is the right path to recapitalization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up