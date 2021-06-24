CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Silver Diner opening soon in Ashburn

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 24, 2021, 9:10 AM

Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner will open its first Loudoun County restaurant on June 30. The new Ashburn, Virginia, location will be the diner chain’s 19th in the D.C. region.

The Ashburn Silver Diner is at the Commonwealth Center, at the intersection of Loudoun County Parkway and Russell Branch Parkway, near One Loudoun.

The restaurant will have a full bar and an outside patio.

It is the fourth new Silver Diner to open in the past two years, including one in Alexandria’s West End that opened last year during the height of the pandemic.

Silver Diner’s first restaurant in D.C., a two-level restaurant with a second level bar called Bar Silver, is expected to open in spring 2022 next to Nationals Park. Silver Diner has one of its more upscale Silver American Brasserie restaurants in Northwest D.C.’s Cathedral Heights.

As part of the Ashburn opening, for every $10 donation made online to Real Food for Kids, customers will get a certificate for $10 off their next visit to any Silver Diner.

Real Food for Kids was founded by Fairfax County parents as a nonprofit that advocates for healthy changes to school lunch programs.

Robert Giaimo and chef Ype Von Hengst opened the first Silver Diner in Rockville in 1989 as a classic diner. Over the years, its menu has evolved to include healthier and low-calorie dishes in addition to classic diner fare.

