Alexandria Silver Diner opens next week, its 18th location

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

August 5, 2020, 9:22 AM

Courtesy Silver Diner
SILVERDINER1 The West Alex Silver Diner location anchors a mixed-use building at the corner of King Street and North Beauregard Street.
Courtesy Silver Diner
Courtesy Silver Diner
Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner will open its newest Washington-area location Aug. 12, in the west end of Alexandria, Virginia.

The 4630 King St. location is Silver Diner’s 17th location in Virginia and Maryland. It has an additional restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The company has two higher-end Silver New American Bistros, in Cathedral Heights, D.C. and Bethesda, Maryland.

The Alexandria location is part of the residential, mixed-use building West Alex, a 500,000-square-foot development anchored by Harris Teeter grocery store that includes about 300 apartments.

It is the third new Silver Diner to open in the past year.

The 6,000-square-foot West Alex Silver Diner has an outdoor patio that seats 60.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Silver Diner has added outdoor dining to all of its locations, and added a significant takeout, curbside pickup and delivery program.

IT has also partnered with nonprofit Real Food for Kids, which delivers meals to school children. Since April 1, it says it has fed more than 45,000 meals to families in the area.

The first Silver Diner opened in 1989 in Rockville, marking its 30th anniversary last fall.

