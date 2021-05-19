CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Latin-American restaurant coming to DC’s Buzzard Point

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 19, 2021, 10:19 AM

D.C.-based Eaternity The Social Restaurant Group will open a new restaurant at the RiverPoint apartment building in Buzzard Point. (Courtesy KLNB)

D.C.-based Eaternity — The Social Restaurant Group, which owns La Vie, Provision 14 and Bar Bao, has signed a lease for a waterfront restaurant at the recently completed RiverPoint apartment building in Buzzard Point.

The yet-unnamed Latin American restaurant will occupy just over 8,000 square feet of ground level space at RiverPoint and will open sometime this spring. Brokerage firm KLNB represented the building landlord. Capstar Commercial Realty represented the restaurant group.

Western Development, Akridge Co. and Orr Partners developed the RiverPoint project.

The new restaurant will join The Point and Beside the Point, a 13,000-square-foot restaurant and market recently opened by Fish & Fire Group, the restaurant group that owns Nick’s Riverside Grill and Tony & Joe’s Seafood Place on the Georgetown Potomac riverfront.

D.C. Central Kitchen also leased almost 36,000 square feet at RiverPoint for its new headquarters.

RiverPoint, at 2100 2nd St. SW is the redevelopment of the former U.S. Coast Guard headquarters, a 480-unit apartment building, one of two luxury apartment buildings completed at Buzzard Point. The 450-unit Watermark is nearby at 1900 Half St. SW.

A 154-room Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront, the first hotel in Buzzard Point, at 69 Q St. SW opened earlier this year.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

