Former Buzzard Point GSA building now luxury apartments

The 450-unit Watermark development is two blocks from Audi Field and just 30 feet from the Anacostia River shoreline and the Riverwalk Promenade.

Another new luxury apartment building at D.C.’s Buzzard Point is now leasing, with studios to three-bedroom units renting for between $1,500 and more than $5,000 a month.

Douglas Development and PTM Partners’ Watermark, at 1900 Half St. Southwest, is a complete makeover for a former 11-story General Services Administration building.

The building includes a rooftop pool, courtyards, a dog park, a co-working space, a library and club room, a fitness center and a market.

It will also be home to the charter school Eagle Academy.

Just around the corner, at 2121 First St. Southwest, another luxury apartment building and another conversion of an existing building, RiverPoint, began leasing in July. The building, the former headquarters of the U.S. Coast Guard, was redeveloped by Akridge, Orr Partners and Western Development.

RiverPoint’s 480 apartments rent from $1,900 to $4,000 a month, with move-ins beginning in October.