Nick’s Riverside, Tony & Joe’s bring waterfront restaurant to DC’s Buzzard Point

Fish & Fire Food Group will open The Point, at 2100 2nd St., SW, as an anchor restaurant at the newly-completed RiverPoint apartments in Southwest D.C.

The restaurant group behind oversized indoor-outdoor waterfront restaurants, Nick’s Riverside Grill and Tony & Joe’s Seafood Place on the Georgetown Potomac riverfront at Washington Harbour, is bringing a similar dining experience to Southwest D.C.’s Buzzard Point.

Fish & Fire Food Group will open The Point, at 2100 2nd St., SW, as an anchor restaurant at the newly-completed RiverPoint apartments, a redevelopment of the former U.S. Coast Guard headquarters.

The Point’s outdoor patio, at the tip of Buzzard Point, will have seating for more than 140 guests with waterfront views of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers.

No official opening date has been set, other than sometime this spring. It will be one of two restaurants at RiverPoint.

Fish & Fire says The Point menu will have a vast selection of fresh seafood, coastal cuisine and American-infused dishes. The all-day menu will include shareable plates, sandwiches, salads, a wood-fired grill and a raw sushi bar.

Executive Chef Benjamin Lambert, formerly chef at District Winery, will oversee the menu and kitchen.

Because it is on the riverfront — with access to the Anacostia Riverwalk — it will include an addition called Beside the Point, a take-out marketplace selling what it calls “walk along the river” food such as soft serve ice cream, calamari cones, lobster rolls, fries and sushi, and Ivy City Smokehouse products, part of Fish & Fire’s The Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse restaurant.

Greg Casten and Ron Goodman founded Fish & Fire more than 30 years ago. Tony & Joe’s and Nick’s Riverside have been Washington Harbour staples for decades.

Details of a second, yet-unnamed restaurant at RiverPoint will be announced soon.

The 480-unit RiverPoint apartment building, where rents range from $1,900 for studios to $4,000 a month for two-bedroom units, is one of two luxury apartment buildings that have been completed at Buzzard Point. The 450-unit Watermark, where rents are as much as $5,000 a month or more, is at 1900 Half St., SW.

The 154-room Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront, the first hotel in Buzzard Point, opened earlier this month at 69 Q St., SW.