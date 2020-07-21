Former Coast Guard HQ now luxury apartments with water views

The 725,000-square-foot building in D.C.'s Buzzard Point has been remade into RiverPoint, which overlooks the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers. See photos.

Among the amenities at RiverPoint: a roof deck with heated pool and 360-degree views of the water and the National Mall. Courtesy Akridge, Western Development and Orr Partners RiverPoint also boasts a club room with pool tables. Courtesy Akridge, Western Development and Orr Partners At RiverPoint, 75% of the units have water views. Courtesy Akridge, Western Development and Orr Partners RiverPoint has units with bedrooms that overlook the water. Courtesy Akridge, Western Development and Orr Partners A model unit living room at RiverPoint is seen. Courtesy Akridge, Western Development and Orr Partners A view of the kitchen in a model unit at RiverPoint is seen. Courtesy Akridge, Western Development and Orr Partners The dining room in a RiverPoint model unit is seen. Courtesy Akridge, Western Development and Orr Partners A model unit bathroom at RiverPoint is seen. Courtesy Akridge, Western Development and Orr Partners Here’s an aerial rendering of RiverPoint, which is expected to have move ins begin in early October. Courtesy Akridge, Western Development and Orr Partners ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The newest residential building in D.C.’s Buzzard Point, RiverPoint, has begun leasing.

The 725,000-square-foot building, the former headquarters of the U.S. Coast Guard, has been remade into 480 luxury apartments that overlook the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers.

Some apartments have 10-foot balconies and terraces, and 75% of the units have water views.

Studio apartments start at around $1,900 a month and two-bedroom apartments for as much as $4,000 a month.

For those lofty rents, tenants will have access to a long list of amenities, including four landscaped courtyards with fire pits, grilling stations and a bocce court, a roof deck with heated pool and 360-degree views of the water and the National Mall, a coworking lounge, club room with pool tables and a private pet spa.

The building will have a market and two restaurants.

RiverPoint has direct access to the waterfront and the 20-mile-long Anacostia Riverwalk Trail.

While the final stretch of construction is still under way, Akridge, Western Development and Orr Partners expect the first move-ins at RiverPoint, at 2121 First St., SW, to begin in early-October.